Market cap of Asset Entities Inc. [ASST] reaches 32.03M – now what?

Asset Entities Inc. [NASDAQ: ASST] closed the trading session at $2.38 on 06/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.82, while the highest price level was $2.78. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Asset Entities Engages Bryce Verplank, WLD Pro Golfer, as the Company’s Lead Golf Liaison, Further Expanding Its Reach in the Golfing Community.

As a WLD Golfer, Bryce Verplank is currently ranked Number 13 in the world, finished 3rd in the PLDA (now WLD) World Championship in 2021, has 7 top 5 finishes including 4 top 3 finishes, and came within 7 yards of breaking the world long drive record in June of 2023 driving 489 yards.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.96 percent and weekly performance of 32.22 percent. The stock has performed 167.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, ASST reached to a volume of 4383337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asset Entities Inc. [ASST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asset Entities Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

ASST stock trade performance evaluation

Asset Entities Inc. [ASST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.75 for Asset Entities Inc. [ASST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.16, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading.

Asset Entities Inc. [ASST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asset Entities Inc. [ASST] shares currently have an operating margin of -188.06. Asset Entities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -196.21.

Asset Entities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.90 and a Current Ratio set at 31.90.

Asset Entities Inc. [ASST]: Insider Ownership positions