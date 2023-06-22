Market cap of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] reaches 17.66B – now what?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] price plunged by -1.36 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TWSE: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for May 2023.

A sum of 4993321 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.15M shares. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.825 and dropped to a low of $8.67 until finishing in the latest session at $8.68.

The one-year ASX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.23. The average equity rating for ASX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $7.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

ASX Stock Performance Analysis:

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 17.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.30 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.56, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ASX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to -3.70%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] Insider Position Details