Market Analysts see Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] loss -29.67% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Jaguar Health Subsidiary Becomes Corporate Partner of Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC).

Reminder: Jaguar to Present at MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. EDT. Click Here to Register for Event.

Reminder: Ladenburg Thalmann to Host Virtual Discussion June 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT with Jaguar CEO and Leading Patient Advocates on Impact of Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea on Patients & Importance of the Patient Voice in Supportive Care; Click Here to Register for Event.

Jaguar Health Inc. represents 19.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.46 million with the latest information. JAGX stock price has been found in the range of $0.4525 to $0.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 5372154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for JAGX stock

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.25. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -27.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6417, while it was recorded at 0.6508 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7789 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.85 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -866.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.23.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]