LumiraDx Limited [LMDX] fell -50.78% so far this year. What now?

LumiraDx Limited [NASDAQ: LMDX] traded at a high on 06/21/23, posting a 26.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.44. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that LumiraDx Receives UK CTDA Approval for COVID Ultra and COVID & RSV Tests.

LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Ultra & SARS-CoV-2 Ag & RSV tests have been successfully validated by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) under the Coronavirus Test Device Approvals (CTDA) process.

These assays join the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag and SARS-CoV-2 Ag & Flu A/B assays which have already been validated through the CTDA process.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21354602 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LumiraDx Limited stands at 15.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.24%.

The market cap for LMDX stock reached $73.59 million, with 318.68 million shares outstanding and 8.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 240.99K shares, LMDX reached a trading volume of 21354602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMDX shares is $1.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for LumiraDx Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LumiraDx Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

How has LMDX stock performed recently?

LumiraDx Limited [LMDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.89. With this latest performance, LMDX shares dropped by -11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5253, while it was recorded at 0.3838 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9063 for the last 200 days.

LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LumiraDx Limited [LMDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.32 and a Gross Margin at -14.65. LumiraDx Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,754.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.78.

LumiraDx Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]