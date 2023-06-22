LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell -57.89% so far this year. What now?

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] gained 3.39% on the last trading session, reaching $4.27 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that LivePerson Ranked Best-In-Class in G2’s Enterprise Implementation Index for Intelligent Virtual Assistants.

Based on software buyer reviews, LivePerson earned top spot in IVA marketplace index and was named a Leader in conversational marketing and bot platform reports .

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced that its Conversational Cloud platform has been ranked first in the G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for Intelligent Virtual Assistants.

LivePerson Inc. represents 75.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $333.53 million with the latest information. LPSN stock price has been found in the range of $4.015 to $4.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, LPSN reached a trading volume of 3933381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for LPSN stock

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.85. With this latest performance, LPSN shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.35 and a Gross Margin at +59.03. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.85.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -22.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,091.27. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,084.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] managed to generate an average of -$173,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]