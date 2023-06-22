Lilium N.V. [LILM] Stock trading around $1.45 per share: What’s Next?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] closed the trading session at $1.45. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM that Lilium and UrbanV to collaborate on vertiports in Italy, the French Riviera and beyond.

Partnership will support electrification of premium tourist routes in the regions with vertiport infrastructure for Lilium aircraft and customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.19 percent and weekly performance of 5.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 81.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, LILM reached to a volume of 5910470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

LILM stock trade performance evaluation

Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.83 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8934, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2813 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: Insider Ownership positions