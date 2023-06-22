Jefferies slashes price target on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] – find out why.

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] loss -3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.53 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Nektar Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: NKTR) senior management is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation will be accessible via a webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This Webcast will be available for replay until July 14, 2023.

Nektar Therapeutics represents 188.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $98.38 million with the latest information. NKTR stock price has been found in the range of $0.5225 to $0.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, NKTR reached a trading volume of 5621087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for NKTR stock

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -27.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.37 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7251, while it was recorded at 0.5523 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1882 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

