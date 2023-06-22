Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Revenue clocked in at $3.70 million, up 112.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.14%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM that GreenPro Incubated Company Angkasa-X to Launch Malaysian Satellite to Lead ASEAN’s Space Economy.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Angkasa-X to launch Malaysian satellite to lead ASEAN’s space economy.

Greenpro Capital a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio and the second largest shareholder of Angkasa-X, the company received the exact time and date of the launch of the (PG1) satellite. The PG1 satellite is slated for launch at 7:30pm (KL time) on June 27 spearheading a massive thrust to propel Malaysia’s spacetech ecosystem. The announcement was made by Angkasa-X executive chairman. Dr. Sean Seah at an exhibition to showcase the PG1 satellite.

Over the last 12 months, GRNQ stock dropped by -18.79%. The average equity rating for GRNQ stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.38 million, with 7.88 million shares outstanding and 4.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.28K shares, GRNQ stock reached a trading volume of 4249267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

GRNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.14. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.26 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8100, while it was recorded at 1.8100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4400 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenpro Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.89 and a Gross Margin at +72.14. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.12.

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Insider Position Details