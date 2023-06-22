GitLab Inc. [GTLB] is 2.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.70%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GitLab Appoints Josh Lemos as Chief Information Security Officer.

Former Block, ServiceNow and Cylance security leader joins to lead privacy-first security strategy for the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform in the market.

Over the last 12 months, GTLB stock rose by 6.29%. The one-year GitLab Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.83. The average equity rating for GTLB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.45 billion, with 151.69 million shares outstanding and 90.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, GTLB stock reached a trading volume of 4459390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GitLab Inc. [GTLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $54.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88.

GTLB Stock Performance Analysis:

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.70. With this latest performance, GTLB shares gained by 43.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.77, while it was recorded at 50.37 for the last single week of trading, and 43.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GitLab Inc. Fundamentals:

GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

GTLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GitLab Inc. go to 38.10%.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] Insider Position Details