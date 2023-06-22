General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $95

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] price surged by 0.92 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM that Häagen-Dazs Brings Luxury to Yogurt Aisle with Debut of ‘Cultured Crème’ — An Indulgent New Dairy Snack.

Six luxurious flavors, made with the finest ingredients, will hit shelves this summer.

Häagen-Dazs is bringing luxury to the yogurt aisle with the debut of Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème. Inspired by the rich taste and texture of the indulgent ice cream, Cultured Crème offers a new way for tastemakers to experience what they love about yogurt and ice cream in one snack. Made with the finest ingredients, including fresh milk and cream, and real fruit, Cultured Crème contains no colors from artificial sources or artificial flavors, and is made from a unique blend of dairy cultures, all in under nine ingredients.

A sum of 4669560 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.14M shares. General Mills Inc. shares reached a high of $81.39 and dropped to a low of $80.27 until finishing in the latest session at $81.38.

The one-year GIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.93. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $84.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.23, while it was recorded at 80.82 for the last single week of trading, and 81.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.59. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $83,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

GIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.06%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details