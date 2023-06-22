For Coty Inc. [COTY], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] price surged by 2.21 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Coty to Host Paris Investor Conference on July 6.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, announced today that following its recently communicated intention to explore a dual listing on Paris Euronext, Coty will host an in-person investor event in Paris on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2 pm CET/8am ET.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The event will provide a comprehensive overview of Coty, its strategic pillars and value proposition to the European investment community, including the Company’s strong progress in cementing its position as a global beauty powerhouse with a diversified portfolio and multi-channel offering. The presentation will build upon recent investor updates and emphasize Coty’s rich heritage and significant commitments to Europe.

A sum of 4067748 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.05M shares. Coty Inc. shares reached a high of $12.55 and dropped to a low of $12.155 until finishing in the latest session at $12.48.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.31. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 36.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.16 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.73, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.11. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of $23,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

COTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 22.40%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details