Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] fell -80.70% so far this year. What now?

Eightco Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OCTO] gained 5.11% or 0.09 points to close at $1.85 with a heavy trading volume of 4869850 shares. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Eightco Holdings Inc. Raises Revenue Guidance to $73 Million for Fiscal Year 2023.

The upward revision in revenue guidance reflects the successful implementation of strategic initiatives, including, but not limited to, Mobi-hub Funding, the previously announced joint venture between Eightco’s wholly owned subsidiary, Forever 8 Fund, LLC (“Forever 8”) and Mobi-hub Ltd. The decision to increase the revenue guidance signifies the Company’s strong performance thus far in 2023 and its ability to capitalize on relevant market opportunities.

The daily chart for OCTO points out that the company has recorded -87.67% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 568.59K shares, OCTO reached to a volume of 4869850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eightco Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for OCTO stock

Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.19. With this latest performance, OCTO shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1032, while it was recorded at 1.7660 for the last single week of trading, and 14.3750 for the last 200 days.

Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +6.89. Eightco Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,683.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.58.

Eightco Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eightco Holdings Inc. [OCTO]