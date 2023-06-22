Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] gain 0.94% so far this year. What now?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] jumped around 6.23 points on N/A, while shares priced at $142.77 at the close of the session, up 4.56%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Dollar Tree, Inc. 2023 Investor Conference to Outline Growth Strategies, Multi-Year Financial Outlook, and Expectations of Future Cash Available for Capital Allocation.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) will host its 2023 Investor Conference in Norfolk, Va., today to discuss the Company’s strategy and financial outlook.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The event will feature presentations by Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Rick Dreiling, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Davis, and members of the Company’s executive management team. The presentations will provide an in-depth overview of the Company and its business segments, including growth strategies, financial objectives, multi-year outlook, and expectations of future cash available for capital allocation.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 5258390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $153.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 66.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has DLTR stock performed recently?

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.27, while it was recorded at 138.35 for the last single week of trading, and 146.40 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.70.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.71. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $7,785 per employee.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 13.34%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]