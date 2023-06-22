DA Davidson lifts Asana Inc. [ASAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] slipped around -1.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.81 at the close of the session, down -5.74%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Asana Announces Fiscal 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

Today, Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced the publication of its fiscal 2023 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report.

Asana Inc. stock is now 65.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASAN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.40 and lowest of $22.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.51, which means current price is +101.50% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 5154748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $23.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

How has ASAN stock performed recently?

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.43. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.75, while it was recorded at 24.34 for the last single week of trading, and 18.58 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Asana Inc. [ASAN]