Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Stock trading around $16.09 per share: What’s Next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.395 during the day while it closed the day at $16.09. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM that Cleveland-Cliffs Applauds Preliminary Determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce in Tin Mill Products Trade Case.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it applauds the preliminary determination reached by the U. S. Department of Commerce that producers of Tin Mill Products from China benefit from significant countervailable government subsidies. The subsidy rate for Baoshan Iron and Steel is 542.55 percent and for Jingtang Iron and Steel is 89.02 percent. The rate of 89.02 percent applies to all other exporters. In addition, Commerce announced that it was initiating an investigation of additional subsidies alleged by Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworks (USW) as petitioners. Importers of subject Tin Mill Products will be required to post cash deposits upon publication.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock has also loss -3.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLF stock has declined by -12.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.35% and lost -0.12% year-on date.

The market cap for CLF stock reached $8.44 billion, with 515.00 million shares outstanding and 508.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.57M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 5950620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.62, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 16.76 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Insider Ownership positions