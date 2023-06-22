Centene Corporation [CNC] Is Currently 0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] traded at a high on N/A, posting a 0.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.01. The company report on June 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM that Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Ongoing Winter Storms.

Health Net Assisting Members in Ventura County During State of Emergency.

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared state of emergency in Ventura County, Health Net is providing special assistance to assist members affected by the ongoing winter storms. Health Net wants to ensure its members have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare services should their services be interrupted.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3839943 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Centene Corporation stands at 2.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for CNC stock reached $36.48 billion, with 550.78 million shares outstanding and 545.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 3839943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corporation [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $84.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.82, while it was recorded at 65.67 for the last single week of trading, and 74.50 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.48%.

Insider trade positions for Centene Corporation [CNC]