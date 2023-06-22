CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $7.20

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.82%. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Statement on the Illegal Occupation of Vulcan’s Property in Mexico.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, today issued the following statement:.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, CEMEX (NYSE:CX), aided by armed Mexican police and military, forcibly entered Vulcan’s port facilities near Playa del Carmen. They are still occupying the property.

Over the last 12 months, CX stock rose by 102.60%. The one-year CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.37. The average equity rating for CX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.82 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, CX stock reached a trading volume of 4980341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

CX Stock Performance Analysis:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $247,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Insider Position Details