Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] stock Resumed by Stephens analyst, price target now $19

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CBIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 52.34%. The company report on February 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Catalyst Biosciences Provides Corporate Update.

In connection with the Company’s previously announced asset purchase agreement with GNI Group Ltd (“GNI Group”) and GNI Hong Kong Limited (together “GNI”) to purchase all of the assets and intellectual property rights primarily related to GNI’s proprietary hydronidone compound outside of China (collectively, the “F351 Assets”), and the definitive agreement with GNI and other minority stockholders to purchase their controlling interest in Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company (the “GNI Transactions”), GNI Group reported its Consolidated Financial Results for its Fiscal Year 2022 on February 15, 2023 showing continued revenue and profit growth from pirfenidone sales in China for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which includes revenue of approximately $102 million and net profit of approximately $23 million. A copy of GNI Group’s financial results is available on the GNI Group investor relations website: https://www.gnipharma.com/english/ir/.

Over the last 12 months, CBIO stock rose by 47.90%. The average equity rating for CBIO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.62 million, with 37.76 million shares outstanding and 27.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 220.56K shares, CBIO stock reached a trading volume of 16149497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021.

CBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.34. With this latest performance, CBIO shares gained by 50.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.28 for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2297, while it was recorded at 0.2757 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4620 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3702.27 and a Gross Margin at -29.47. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1038.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.60.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

