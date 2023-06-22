BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Revenue clocked in at $289.70 million, down -38.15% YTD: What’s Next?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] loss -2.20% on the last trading session, reaching $7.10 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $8.27 per share, which is equal to the closing price of BioCryst common stock on the grant date. The options and RSUs vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of BioCryst’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement or restricted stock unit agreement, as applicable, covering the grant.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 188.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.44 billion with the latest information. BCRX stock price has been found in the range of $6.935 to $7.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 4847533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $15.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99.

Trading performance analysis for BCRX stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.20. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -15.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.50 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.81 and a Gross Margin at +97.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.24.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.21. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 134.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$465,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 44.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]