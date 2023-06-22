Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain 15.97% so far this year. What now?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] closed the trading session at $1.38. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM that New Bakkt Study Reveals Sustained Crypto Interest as Consumers Seek Regulatory Clarity.

Fintechs are an appealing entry point for the Crypto Curious and the next wave of adopters.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) (“Bakkt”) released findings from its “Bi-Annual U.S. Consumer Crypto Sentiment Study” of more than 2,000 U.S. consumers who own crypto or are interested in crypto, examining their sentiments, adoption and usage, along with their concerns regarding crypto regulation and consumer protections. Despite recent crypto market turmoil, overall purchase considerations hold steady for Crypto Owners at 84%. Interest amongst the Crypto Curious waned to 27%, down 11 percentage points from Wave 1, which was fielded in October 2022. Overall, almost half (48%) of surveyed participants say their interest in purchasing crypto hasn’t changed, and 30% report an increase in interest.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.97 percent and weekly performance of -2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, BKKT reached to a volume of 4586449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $1.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

BKKT stock trade performance evaluation

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4034, while it was recorded at 1.4020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7116 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -324.96 and a Gross Margin at +48.63. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1059.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

