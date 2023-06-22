Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] Revenue clocked in at $360.50 million, down -3.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] closed the trading session at $1.17 on 06/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.13, while the highest price level was $1.20. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Amarin Announces Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Approved to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

— VASCEPA® Approved in KSA To Reduce the Risk of Cardiovascular (CV) Events as an Adjunct to Statin Therapy in Adult Patients with Elevated Triglyceride (TG) Levels (≥150 mg/dL) and Other High-Risk Characteristics as Studied in REDUCE-IT–.

— VASCEPA Becomes First and Only Approved Medication in KSA for Reducing CV Risk Beyond Cholesterol Lowering Therapy in High-Risk Statin Treated Patients with Elevated and High Triglyceride Levels –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.31 percent and weekly performance of -8.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, AMRN reached to a volume of 4753630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

AMRN stock trade performance evaluation

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.50 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2902, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4005 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.01 and a Gross Margin at +64.84. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$289,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: Insider Ownership positions