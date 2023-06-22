Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] Is Currently 101.35 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [NASDAQ: AHI] gained 101.35% on the last trading session, reaching $1.49 price per share at the time. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that AHI Commentary for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023.

Highlights.

AHI – wellteq – Vertica integration completed following their acquisitions in the first half of the 2022/23 Financial Year.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. represents 22.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.88 million with the latest information. AHI stock price has been found in the range of $1.40 to $2.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, AHI reached a trading volume of 93132400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for AHI stock

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, AHI shares gained by 373.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 246.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.67 for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5081, while it was recorded at 0.9360 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5020 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9909.40. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11481.18.

Return on Total Capital for AHI is now -341.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -564.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -568.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.39. Additionally, AHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]