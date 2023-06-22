Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is 5.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] price plunged by -1.16 percent to reach at -$0.95. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting.

Shareholders approved all Board of Directors nominees and voted with company recommendations on all proposals.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

One proposal was withdrawn after company released its inaugural Transparency Report detailing actions taken to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace.

A sum of 5276455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.65M shares. Activision Blizzard Inc. shares reached a high of $81.84 and dropped to a low of $80.83 until finishing in the latest session at $80.94.

The one-year ATVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.19. The average equity rating for ATVI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $91.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

ATVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.17, while it was recorded at 81.50 for the last single week of trading, and 77.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Activision Blizzard Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.04. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $116,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

ATVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 12.00%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Insider Position Details