AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] moved down -0.70: Why It’s Important

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] traded at a low on 06/21/23, posting a -0.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $136.86. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints in 52-Week Phase 3 Maintenance Study in Ulcerative Colitis Patients.

In ulcerative colitis patients with a clinical response to risankizumab induction treatment, a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with risankizumab (180 mg or 360 mg) achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remissiona (per Adapted Mayo Score) at week 52 compared to withdrawal from risankizumab treatment1.

Key secondary endpoints were met, including endoscopic improvementb, histologic endoscopic mucosal improvementc and steroid-free remissiond at one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5786376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AbbVie Inc. stands at 1.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $236.67 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 5786376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $165.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ABBV stock performed recently?

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.93, while it was recorded at 137.09 for the last single week of trading, and 150.53 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -4.10%.

Insider trade positions for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]