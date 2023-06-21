ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] is -81.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ZVSA] price plunged by -11.79 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM that ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces a Publication in Journal of the American Heart Association Linking NLRP3 Inflammasomes with Calcification in Arteries of Patients with Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).

PAD, characterized by vascular inflammation and associated calcification, affects 8.5 million people in the United States and contributes to more than 50,000 limb amputations annually, yet there are no specific pharmacologic treatments.

ZyVersa is developing Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for numerous inflammatory diseases.

A sum of 5881665 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.32 and dropped to a low of $0.29 until finishing in the latest session at $0.29.

Guru’s Opinion on ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

ZVSA Stock Performance Analysis:

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.59. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -21.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.60 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7444, while it was recorded at 0.3419 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6944 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] Insider Position Details