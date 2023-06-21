Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Is Currently -3.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, down -3.81%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Zomedica Launches Revolutionary TRUVIEW(TM) Digital Microscope with Advanced Optics, Automated Slide Preparation, and Telepathology Services.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in veterinary medicine offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced today the launch of the revolutionary TRUVIEWTM digital microscopy platform, featuring the proprietary TRUprepTM system that automatically prepares slides, along with LiquiViewTM liquid lens technology that provides best-in-class images.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Microscopic examination of blood and cytology fluids is the standard of care in the veterinary industry and is utilized by essentially every veterinary practice. The groundbreaking all-in-one TRUVIEW system combines LiquiView advanced optics, TRUprep automated slide preparation and tele-pathology with an easy-to-use interface to ensure consistent quality to boost veterinarian diagnostic confidence. The LiquiView advanced optics system will provide the highest quality slide images on the market, leading to better diagnostics for the pet.

Zomedica Corp. stock is now 23.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZOM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.21 and lowest of $0.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.41, which means current price is +27.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 6982252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2032, while it was recorded at 0.1994 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2193 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]