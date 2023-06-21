XP Inc. [XP] Is Currently 6.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] closed the trading session at $23.62 on 06/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.54, while the highest price level was $23.79. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that XP Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.98 percent and weekly performance of 11.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 105.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, XP reached to a volume of 7722078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $18.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.80.

XP stock trade performance evaluation

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.47. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 43.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.08 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 21.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.28 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XP Inc. [XP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 13.76%.

XP Inc. [XP]: Insider Ownership positions