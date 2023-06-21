why Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.25

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] price plunged by -81.97 percent to reach at -$1.0. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Surgalign Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Global Hardware and Biologics Business Through a Structured Sale Process Under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

As part of the chapter 11 proceedings, the Company also filed a motion seeking authorization to pursue an auction and sale process under section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code pursuant to which Xtant will be designated as the stalking horse bidder. The proposed sale process also encompasses the Company’s other assets that are not the subject of the Asset Purchase Agreement.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 9843846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 83.82K shares. Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4442 and dropped to a low of $0.20 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

The one-year SRGA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.22. The average equity rating for SRGA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRGA shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

SRGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -78.00. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -76.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.29 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0325, while it was recorded at 0.9420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0923 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Surgalign Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.02 and a Gross Margin at +49.14. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4,333.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.28.

Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

SRGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] Insider Position Details