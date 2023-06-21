why NIKE Inc. [NKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $133.42

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] traded at a low on 06/20/23, posting a -3.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $109.54. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM that DICK’S Sporting Goods Partners with Nike, Jordan Brand and Athletes For Next Phase of “Sports Change Lives” Campaign.

Carmelo Anthony, Sabrina Ionescu & Mike Trout among Nike and Jordan Brand stars featured; Each athlete will nominate a youth sports organization for a $75,000 “75for75” Sports Matter Grant; Exclusive, behind-the-scenes content available to connected DICK’S Scorecard and Nike Membership accounts.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) revealed the second creative expression of their “Sports Change Lives” campaign – this time in partnership with Nike, (NYSE: NKE) – marking the first time the two have joined forces on an ad campaign of this caliber. Following the March unveiling of DICK’S new brand platform, this second phase consists of personal stories from 10 Nike and Jordan Brand athletes that spotlight the ways sports have changed their lives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10577283 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NIKE Inc. stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for NKE stock reached $166.61 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 10577283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIKE Inc. [NKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $133.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 91.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has NKE stock performed recently?

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.45, while it was recorded at 111.04 for the last single week of trading, and 112.40 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 25.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.63. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $76,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for NIKE Inc. [NKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 8.56%.

Insider trade positions for NIKE Inc. [NKE]