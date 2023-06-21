why iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.98

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.92%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 3:57 AM that iQIYI’s Original IP-based VR Project Receives Strong Consumer Response in Shanghai Debut.

The Luoyang VR Project to also land in Luoyang and Beijing later this year.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, launched its Luoyang Virtual Reality (VR) Project in Shanghai in April and has since attracted more than 5,000 players to try the industry’s first-ever all-immersive entertainment experience. Based on iQIYI’s hugely popular original IP Luoyang, the Luoyang VR Project will also land in Luoyang, Henan province and Beijing later this summer in the second half of the year.

Over the last 12 months, IQ stock rose by 22.02%. The one-year iQIYI Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.33. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.09 billion, with 938.52 million shares outstanding and 377.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.38M shares, IQ stock reached a trading volume of 13817237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQ in the course of the last twelve months was 29.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.92. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

IQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.82%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details