why Halliburton Company [HAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.52

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] closed the trading session at $31.48 on 06/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.26, while the highest price level was $32.28. The company report on June 19, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Halliburton and Nabors Industries Collaborate on Leading Well Construction Automation.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR, “Nabors”) today announced an agreement on leading well construction automation solutions. Under the agreement, Halliburton and Nabors will collaborate together on their technologies including the Halliburton Well Construction 4.0 digital surface and subsurface drilling technologies, the LOGIX® Autonomous Drilling Platform, and the Nabors SmartROS® universal rig controls and automation platform and RigCLOUD® high-performance digital infrastructure platform.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Initially deployed in Iraq, the companies’ technologies automate well construction services from planning to execution across both subsurface and surface equipment and environments. Halliburton and Nabors will engage on further opportunities to expand projects for other customers in countries across the globe.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.00 percent and weekly performance of -0.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 8446374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $47.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.37, while it was recorded at 32.30 for the last single week of trading, and 34.03 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 33.10%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions