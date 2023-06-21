why DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.57

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] gained 1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $24.76 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 6:34 AM that DraftKings Submits Superior Proposal to Acquire PointsBet’s U.S. Business.

Company Reiterates Expectation of Positive 2024 Adjusted EBITDA; Projects Acquisition Will Generate Incremental Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 If Completed.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. represents 455.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.58 billion with the latest information. DKNG stock price has been found in the range of $24.16 to $24.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.66M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 7435921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $28.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

Trading performance analysis for DKNG stock

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.99, while it was recorded at 25.10 for the last single week of trading, and 17.41 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 38.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]