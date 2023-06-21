Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] loss -0.72% or -0.31 points to close at $42.48 with a heavy trading volume of 11375225 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Delta Air Lines’ (NYSE:DAL) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2023, and will be paid on August 7, 2023.

This resumption of Delta’s quarterly dividend following the suspension of the program in March 2020 reflects Delta’s progress on its three-year financial plan, including over $10 billion of debt repayment over the last two years.

It opened the trading session at $42.42, the shares rose to $42.6394 and dropped to $42.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DAL points out that the company has recorded 27.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, DAL reached to a volume of 11375225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $50.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 18.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.11 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.87, while it was recorded at 42.38 for the last single week of trading, and 34.84 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 465.06. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $13,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 34.27%.

