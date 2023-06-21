Wall Street Analyst Initiated ConocoPhillips [COP]. What else is Wall St. saying

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] plunged by -$2.89 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $104.75 during the day while it closed the day at $102.03. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Meritage Homes Appoints Dennis V. Arriola to Its Board of Directors.

Dennis V. Arriola.

ConocoPhillips stock has also loss -0.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has inclined by 6.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.22% and lost -13.00% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $122.56 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 8260930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $129.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.50, while it was recorded at 103.44 for the last single week of trading, and 111.38 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $1,960,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -10.12%.

