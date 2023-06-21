Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $97.70 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 12:01 AM that RTX’s Collins Aerospace business signs MRO agreement with Envoy Airlines.

PARIS AIR SHOW — RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced its Collins Aerospace business has signed a FlightSense® flight-hour contract with Envoy Air. Under the multi-year agreement, Collins will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for a number of systems across Envoy’s fleet of 128 Embraer E175 aircraft. Collins’ products covered under the contract include electric power, fire protection and sensors, among others.

“Our new agreement with Envoy builds on our existing support for the airline’s Embraer fleet, further expanding Collins’ relationship with one of America’s largest regional carriers,” said Cory May, vice president, Aftermarket Business Development for Collins Aerospace. “By providing Envoy with a maintenance program tailored to its unique operational requirements, we will help the airline reduce repair time and costs, while maximizing operational efficiency.”.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation represents 1.46 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.13 billion with the latest information. RTX stock price has been found in the range of $97.54 to $98.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 6904529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $109.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02.

Trading performance analysis for RTX stock

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.91, while it was recorded at 98.00 for the last single week of trading, and 95.54 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 10.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]