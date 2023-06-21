Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MIMO] price surged by 23.20 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM that Airspan Networks Holdings Receives Letter of Non-Compliance From NYSE American.

Today, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) (“Airspan”), a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, announced that it has received a letter (the “Letter”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) stating that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Section 1003(a)(i) requires a listed company to have stockholders’ equity of $2 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years. Section 1003(a)(ii) requires a listed company to have stockholders’ equity of $4 million or more if the listed company has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. The Company reported a stockholders’ deficit of $99.9 million as of March 31, 2023, and has had losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in each of its three most recent fiscal years.

However, Section 1003(a) states that the NYSE American will not normally consider suspending dealings in, or removing from the list, the securities of a listed company which is below standards (i) and (ii) of Section 1003(a) if the listed company is in compliance with the following two standards: (1) total value of market capitalization of at least $50 million; or total assets and revenue of $50 million each in its last fiscal year, or in two of its last three fiscal years; and (2) the listed company has at least 1.1 million shares publicly held, a market value of publicly held shares of at least $15 million and 400 round lot shareholders. As of June 9, 2023, the Company was in compliance with the first standard because it had total assets and total revenue of at least $50 million in its last fiscal year and was in compliance with the second standard, except that the current market value of publicly held shares was below $15 million.

A sum of 47712296 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.40M shares. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.31 and dropped to a low of $0.17 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The average equity rating for MIMO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

MIMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, MIMO shares dropped by -38.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.79 for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3731, while it was recorded at 0.1628 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3681 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.90 and a Gross Margin at +39.04. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.05.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] Insider Position Details