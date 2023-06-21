Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $45

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] loss -0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $32.39 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Walgreens and Freenome Partner to Increase Diversity in Research Focused on the Early Detection of Cancer.

Walgreens and Freenome today announced a multi-year relationship to advance clinical studies of Freenome’s blood-based tests for the early detection of cancer. Walgreens will combine its national footprint, patient insights, compliant recruitment technology and local infrastructure to engage diverse patient populations in Freenome’s multi-cancer research program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615952368/en/.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. represents 862.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.39 billion with the latest information. WBA stock price has been found in the range of $32.33 to $32.8899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 11283307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $39.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.71, while it was recorded at 32.11 for the last single week of trading, and 35.33 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.07. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $13,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]