VCI Global Limited [VCIG] is 70.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VCI Global Limited [NASDAQ: VCIG] price surged by 156.18 percent to reach at $4.42. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:28 AM that VCI Global To Distribute AI-Based State Of The Art “Socializer Messenger” For Cogia GmbH.

The “Socializer Messenger” is a game changing, complete communication suite. On top of the basic conventional services being offered by other messaging devices, this AI-based, military grade messenger elevates communications to four additional dimensions namely privacy, security, business and administration. In short, it is a secured all-in-one communication tool with full data encryption and privacy protection.

A sum of 117852067 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 777.44K shares. VCI Global Limited shares reached a high of $11.32 and dropped to a low of $3.57 until finishing in the latest session at $7.25.

Guru’s Opinion on VCI Global Limited [VCIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VCI Global Limited is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

VCIG Stock Performance Analysis:

VCI Global Limited [VCIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 165.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for VCI Global Limited [VCIG]. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into VCI Global Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VCI Global Limited [VCIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.33 and a Gross Margin at +69.34. VCI Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 182.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 85.74.

VCI Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

