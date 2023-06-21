Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $42

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.98%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Texas Bay Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Texas Bay Credit Union, a credit union and community development financial institution (CDFI) serving the greater Houston market, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to more members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614043895/en/.

Over the last 12 months, UPST stock rose by 4.08%. The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -123.2. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.79 billion, with 81.91 million shares outstanding and 69.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.28M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 9769631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $14.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 35.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.00 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.92, while it was recorded at 36.47 for the last single week of trading, and 19.63 for the last 200 days.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details