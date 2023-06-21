TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] Stock trading around $1.66 per share: What’s Next?

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 72.92%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that The Metals Company Provides Q1 2023 Corporate Update.

Over the last 12 months, TMC stock rose by 61.17%. The one-year TMC the metals company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.67. The average equity rating for TMC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $374.05 million, with 272.03 million shares outstanding and 167.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, TMC stock reached a trading volume of 8821369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

TMC Stock Performance Analysis:

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.92. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 116.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.19 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8252, while it was recorded at 1.2560 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8952 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TMC the metals company Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -254.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -150.03.

TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] Insider Position Details