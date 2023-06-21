Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] is 63.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.36 at the close of the session, up 6.25%. The company report on June 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM that Stockholder Approval Received for All Proposals at Tingo Group Special Meeting.

The stockholders approved all three of the resolutions presented in the Definitive Proxy Statement, as sent to the Company’s shareholders on May 1, 2023, including the approval of the issuance of 26,042,808 shares of Tingo Group’s Common Stock upon the conversion of 2,604.28 shares of Tingo Group’s Series A Preferred Stock, as required under the terms of the acquisition of Tingo Mobile (the “Merger”), and the increase in the authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 425,000,000 shares to 750,000,000, to accommodate the conversion of both the Series A Preferred Stock and the Series B Preferred Stock under the terms of the Merger, and to accommodate future strategic business decisions.

Tingo Group Inc. stock is now 63.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TIO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.48 and lowest of $1.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.69, which means current price is +73.14% above from all time high which was touched on 05/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, TIO reached a trading volume of 9976081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has TIO stock performed recently?

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.08. With this latest performance, TIO shares dropped by -70.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5067, while it was recorded at 1.2540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2859 for the last 200 days.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06.

Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]