Synchrony Financial [SYF] Revenue clocked in at $17.91 billion, down -0.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] traded at a low on 06/20/23, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.71. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Synchrony’s Allegro Credit Installment Loan Product Selected As Primary Patient Financing Solution By Miracle-Ear®.

Miracle-Ear now offering two Synchrony financial solutions to customers, including Allegro Credit and the CareCredit health and wellness credit card.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, and Miracle-Ear, a trusted provider of innovative hearing solutions, today announced a partnership making Synchrony’s Allegro Credit installment loan product the primary patient financing solution for customers at Miracle-Ear’s nearly 300 corporate owned locations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12243693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synchrony Financial stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $14.25 billion, with 434.40 million shares outstanding and 425.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 12243693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $36.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.11.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.24, while it was recorded at 33.35 for the last single week of trading, and 32.60 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]