Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] is -42.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SMMT] jumped around 0.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.46 at the close of the session, up 18.27%. The company report on June 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Promising Data for Investigational Innovative Bispecific Ivonescimab Featured at ASCO 2023.

Data Supporting Summit’s Planned Phase III Trial for First-line Metastatic Squamous NSCLC Patients on Display.

Phase II ORR of 67% with a mDOR of 15 months in 1L SQ-NSCLC Patients.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -42.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMMT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.54 and lowest of $2.015 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.78, which means current price is +96.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, SMMT reached a trading volume of 6623950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]?

Janney have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3300.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has SMMT stock performed recently?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.20. With this latest performance, SMMT shares gained by 51.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.71, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8330.93. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6127.56.

Return on Total Capital for SMMT is now -89.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, SMMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Therapeutics Inc. [SMMT] managed to generate an average of -$650,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

