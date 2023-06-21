SentinelOne Inc. [S] Stock trading around $15.27 per share: What’s Next?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.99%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Canva Secures the Cloud with SentinelOne®.

Design software maker leverages autonomous platform to keep endpoints, workloads and remote workforce safe.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When it comes to enterprise infrastructure, most companies have on-premise servers and networks. Canva isn’t most companies. The online design and visual communications platform is pure cloud. And to defend the expanded attack surface this creates, the company is redesigning its approach to security, with the help of SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

Over the last 12 months, S stock dropped by -29.76%. The one-year SentinelOne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.05. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.61 billion, with 288.30 million shares outstanding and 230.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 6859540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -20.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.23, while it was recorded at 15.98 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to 47.70%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details