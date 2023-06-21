Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] gain 32.98% so far this year. What now?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RCAT] jumped around 0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, up 29.59%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Red Cat and Athena AI announce breakthrough artificial intelligence and computer-vision capabilities for Teal 2 military-grade drone.

Athena’s AI technology has successfully performed target recognition and battle tracking for a nighttime flight of Red Cat’s Teal 2.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. stock is now 32.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCAT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.47 and lowest of $0.9011 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.65, which means current price is +52.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 180.83K shares, RCAT reached a trading volume of 15600704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04.

How has RCAT stock performed recently?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.86. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 28.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.11 for Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9382, while it was recorded at 0.9791 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2089 for the last 200 days.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -202.25 and a Gross Margin at +14.40. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.82.

Return on Total Capital for RCAT is now -29.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.87. Additionally, RCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] managed to generate an average of -$166,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Insider trade positions for Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]