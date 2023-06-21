Paramount Global [PARA] is -7.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] price plunged by -3.75 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM that NICKELODEON AND THE PINKFONG COMPANY MAKE A SPLASH WITH THIRD SEASON RENEWAL OF BABY SHARK’S BIG SHOW!.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! Fin-Shaking Dance Songs Music Album, Featuring Popular Tracks from Hit Animated Preschool Series, Set for Release Friday, June 16.

Share it: @NickJr @Nickelodeon @ParamountPlus #ParamountPlus #BabySharksBigShowClick HERE for series assets and HERE for album assets.

A sum of 11599773 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.00M shares. Paramount Global shares reached a high of $16.20 and dropped to a low of $15.65 until finishing in the latest session at $15.67.

The one-year PARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.0. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $18.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.16, while it was recorded at 16.34 for the last single week of trading, and 19.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for PARA is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Global [PARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, PARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Global [PARA] managed to generate an average of $29,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 3.97%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Insider Position Details