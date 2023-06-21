Owlet Inc. [OWLT] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $5.50

Owlet Inc. [NYSE: OWLT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 38.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 63.90%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Owlet Announces FDA-Clearance of the First Prescription Pulse Oximetry Sock for Infants.

Owlet (NYSE: OWLT, “the Company”), the pioneer of smart baby monitoring, announces clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) of BabySat™, the first medical pulse-oximetry device featuring its advanced, wire-free sock design. Owlet is a leader in infant health data, having monitored more than 1 million babies, and with BabySat, combines its consumer-first expertise with hospital-grade monitoring accuracy.

“Our mission is to provide caregivers with the right information at the right time to make informed decisions about their baby’s health,” said Kurt Workman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “Today, parents whose babies need additional monitoring are sent home with traditional solutions that can be restrictive and more cumbersome for parents. BabySat pushes forward the modernization of hospital-grade technology for at-home use, and underscores our commitment to transforming baby care solutions.”.

Over the last 12 months, OWLT stock dropped by -84.93%. The one-year Owlet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.38. The average equity rating for OWLT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.74 million, with 113.55 million shares outstanding and 101.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 605.36K shares, OWLT stock reached a trading volume of 34643320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Owlet Inc. [OWLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWLT shares is $1.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Owlet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owlet Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61.

OWLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Owlet Inc. [OWLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.90. With this latest performance, OWLT shares gained by 27.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for Owlet Inc. [OWLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2841, while it was recorded at 0.2529 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6328 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Owlet Inc. Fundamentals:

Owlet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

OWLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owlet Inc. go to 16.20%.

Owlet Inc. [OWLT] Insider Position Details