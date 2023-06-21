Oppenheimer lifts BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] closed the trading session at $2.59 on 06/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.35, while the highest price level was $2.67. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BigBear.ai Receives 6-Month, $8.5M Extension on Phase 2 of U.S. Army GFIM OTA, Successfully Completes User Acceptance Training with U.S. Army.

BigBear.ai will continue work as single-source prime contractor in transforming 15 legacy U.S. Army systems into a single intelligent automation platform, providing real-time data to be in-line with the Secretary of the Army’s data centric initiative.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in providing AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it has received a 6-month extension from the U.S. Army as the prime contractor for continuing work on the Global Force Information Management (GFIM) system, in a 6-month contract valued at just over $8.5M. The extension builds on BigBear.ai’s previous work in Phase 1 and Phase 2.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 284.44 percent and weekly performance of 26.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 201.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 71.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.32M shares, BBAI reached to a volume of 9087252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35.

BBAI stock trade performance evaluation

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.96. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 201.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.49.

Return on Total Capital for BBAI is now -20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.06. Additionally, BBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: Insider Ownership positions