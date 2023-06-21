Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE] Is Currently -1.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nuwellis Inc. [NASDAQ: NUWE] loss -1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $2.90 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Nuwellis Inc. Announces Pilot Agreement With DaVita Inc.

Supply Agreement to Pilot Ultrafiltration Therapy Services Offering in Select Markets.

Nuwellis Inc. represents 1.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.57 million with the latest information. NUWE stock price has been found in the range of $2.69 to $3.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 80.65K shares, NUWE reached a trading volume of 10165021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUWE shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUWE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuwellis Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.84.

Trading performance analysis for NUWE stock

Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, NUWE shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 17.52 for the last 200 days.

Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nuwellis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE]