Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is -27.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a low on 06/20/23, posting a -7.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.47. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Novavax Prepared to Deliver Protein-based Monovalent XBB COVID Vaccine Consistent with FDA VRBPAC Recommendation for the Fall.

Novavax has developed a protein-based monovalent XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine candidate and is manufacturing at commercial scale with the intent to be in market during the fall vaccination campaign.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Novavax shared data demonstrating that its XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine candidate induces functional immune responses to XBB subvariants including XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8167061 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 9.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.66%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $646.30 million, with 86.16 million shares outstanding and 78.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 8167061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 7.87 for the last single week of trading, and 13.38 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]